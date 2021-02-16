US Bancorp DE Sells 3,841 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

