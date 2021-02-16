US Bancorp DE Sells 57,839 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $45.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38.

