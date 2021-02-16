US Bancorp DE Sells 58,235 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,235 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.16% of American Campus Communities worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

