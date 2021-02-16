US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after acquiring an additional 49,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ResMed by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,380,000 after acquiring an additional 95,654 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,293.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $506,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,733 shares in the company, valued at $19,141,941.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,792. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD opened at $200.55 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.68. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

