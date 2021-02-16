USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Price Up 8.5%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) shares rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 336,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 102,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

USAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $129,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

