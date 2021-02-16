USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO G Doug Iiekking Sells 3,728 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $354,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,313.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE USNA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.91. 95,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $101.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

