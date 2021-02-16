USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO G Doug Iiekking Sells 3,728 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $354,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,313.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE USNA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.91. 95,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $101.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.
USNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
