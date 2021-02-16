USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot Sells 1,916 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $182,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,004.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 95,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

