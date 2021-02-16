USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 426 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $38,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.91. 95,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,435. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

