USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown Sells 824 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $69,380.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at $455,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jim Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jim Brown sold 5,415 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $500,237.70.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.91. The company had a trading volume of 95,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

