USDJ Achieves Market Cap of $15.13 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One USDJ token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.13 million and $2.57 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00061534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00263611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00082692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00085605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.35 or 0.00410527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00187913 BTC.

USDJ’s total supply is 14,834,374 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

