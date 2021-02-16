USDx stablecoin (USDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,513.00

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,550.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $691.63 or 0.01424553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.20 or 0.00478260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00040065 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009800 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

