USDX (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007169 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008413 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

