UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the January 14th total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

