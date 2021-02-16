UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Up 8.1%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.27. 319,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 362,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The stock has a market cap of $80.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

