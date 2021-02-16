Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.35

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 6682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $7,858,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $93,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.