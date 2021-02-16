Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Uxin stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.28. Uxin has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uxin by 31.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.