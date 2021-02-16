v.systems (VSYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.52 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $61.37 million and $12.52 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, v.systems has traded 62.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About v.systems

Get v.systems alerts:

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,131,621,647 coins and its circulating supply is 2,208,013,183 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

v.systems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.