v.systems (VSYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.52 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $61.37 million and $12.52 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, v.systems has traded 62.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About v.systems
v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,131,621,647 coins and its circulating supply is 2,208,013,183 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.
v.systems Coin Trading
v.systems can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.
