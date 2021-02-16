VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $3.04. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 8,944 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $174.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

