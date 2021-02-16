Vai Price Reaches $1.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $170.08 million and $6.21 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00264682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00085874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00076588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00088445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.64 or 0.00411109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00183651 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 170,084,274 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

