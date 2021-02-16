Validea Market Legends ETF (NYSEARCA:VALX) Trading Down 0.1%

Validea Market Legends ETF (NYSEARCA:VALX) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 10,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 10,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Validea Market Legends ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validea Market Legends ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.