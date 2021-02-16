Validity Hits Market Cap of $9.03 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00004374 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and $283,924.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Validity has traded up 60.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00264377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00083113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00074096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00086152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00414329 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,237,426 coins and its circulating supply is 4,217,531 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.