Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $225.63

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $225.63 and last traded at $225.39, with a volume of 184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

