Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires 27,832 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group accounts for 2.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 9.98% of StoneX Group worth $113,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $119,536.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,595 shares of company stock worth $4,535,288. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNEX. TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

