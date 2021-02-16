Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for 3.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of MarketAxess worth $159,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,403. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $545.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

