Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,412,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the period. Iridium Communications makes up 4.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Iridium Communications worth $173,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 54,972 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $3,406,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,414.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $4,033,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRDM stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. 51,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,038. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.