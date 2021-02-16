Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares during the period. Maximus makes up 2.9% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Maximus worth $126,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Maximus by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. 1,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,317. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

