Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $114.89 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,916 shares during the period. Brunswick comprises 2.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.92% of Brunswick worth $114,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Brunswick by 73.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 37.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of BC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,921. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

