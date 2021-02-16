Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $124.27 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,288 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for 2.8% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Euronet Worldwide worth $124,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,282,000 after acquiring an additional 77,918 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,407. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,767.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,539 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,992. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.45.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

