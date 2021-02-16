Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $148.48 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education accounts for about 3.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 3.40% of Grand Canyon Education worth $148,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,552,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,442,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 948,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 867,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,362,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. 1,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,341. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

