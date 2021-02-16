Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,770 shares during the period. Envestnet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 2.60% of Envestnet worth $115,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 317,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Envestnet by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.46.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -622.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

