Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 119,872 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,872 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey makes up about 2.8% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 2.63% of Houlihan Lokey worth $122,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.35. 671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,710. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

