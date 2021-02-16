Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 18,519 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,519 shares during the period. HMS comprises approximately 3.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 4.32% of HMS worth $140,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HMS by 62.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in HMS in the third quarter valued at $213,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HMS in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at $337,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HMSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Shares of HMS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

