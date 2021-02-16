VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK) Shares Up 0.6%

VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $21.88. 31,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 28,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

