VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) is Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363,572 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 5.7% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 5.18% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $312,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

