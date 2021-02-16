VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,573 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 9,796% compared to the typical volume of 26 call options.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.20. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.66 and its 200 day moving average is $136.16. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $195.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter.

