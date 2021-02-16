VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Trading Up 7.1%

VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.04 and last traded at $90.89. Approximately 794,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 348,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51.

