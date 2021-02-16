VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) shares fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.46 and last traded at $50.53. 21,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 732% from the average session volume of 2,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21.

