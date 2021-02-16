Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.11

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.11 and last traded at $143.17, with a volume of 20413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,722,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

