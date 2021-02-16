Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $188.88

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.88 and last traded at $188.76, with a volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

