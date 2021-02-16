Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.93

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.93 and last traded at $62.92, with a volume of 23793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,324 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,014,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,217,000 after buying an additional 680,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after buying an additional 501,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

