Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 11.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.90. 39,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

