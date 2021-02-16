Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 112,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.61.

