Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,577,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. 156,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,062,917. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22.

