Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is SNS Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,545,000 after buying an additional 177,327 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after buying an additional 325,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. 295,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,588,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

