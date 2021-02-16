Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.96

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.96 and last traded at $56.55, with a volume of 134619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.