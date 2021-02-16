Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 283.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,871,000 after purchasing an additional 889,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,846,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,772. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

