Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.39

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.39 and last traded at $63.36, with a volume of 35106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

