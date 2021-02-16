Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,027 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

