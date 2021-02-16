Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 15.5% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.99. 15,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,545. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $268.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

