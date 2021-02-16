Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 12-Month High at $269.85

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $269.85 and last traded at $269.51, with a volume of 10994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,061,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $54,155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

